King Meets With France President In Nice
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Nice, June 9 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with France President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, stressed Jordan's readiness to strengthen ties with France across various sectors, which will contribute to enhancing stability in the Middle East.
The two leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining coordination on regional issues, stepping up international efforts to reach comprehensive calm in the region, immediately reinstating the ceasefire in Gaza, and resuming the entry of humanitarian aid.
His Majesty warned of the serious consequences of continued escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, reiterating that granting Palestinians their full legitimate rights is the only way to stabilise the region.
The King expressed appreciation for France's pivotal role in supporting efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East on the basis of the two-state solution, especially through its organisation of an international conference due to be held in New York 17-20 June, in partnership with Saudi Arabia.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to France Lina Al Hadid.
