King Meets Cyprus President, Monaco Prince, UN Chief In Nice

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Nice, June 9 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II held a series of meetings in Nice, France on Monday with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Prince Albert II of Monaco, and United Nations Secretary General Ant?nio Guterres, as part of His Majesty's ongoing efforts to mobilise international support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and ensuring their steadfastness on their land.His Majesty reaffirmed that the two-state solution is the only path to regional stability. In this context, the King highlighted the importance of the upcoming conference hosted by the United Nations in New York from 17-20 June, co-organised by France and Saudi Arabia.The meetings also covered recent developments in the Middle East, with His Majesty emphasising the importance of reinstating the ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the entry of relief aid to all areas of the Strip, and halting unilateral measures in the West Bank and Jerusalem.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meetings, which took place on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference.