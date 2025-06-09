Russians Fined For Filming Aftermath Of Ukrainian Drone Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DW reports this with reference to the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

In the Kaluga region, 42 reports were sent to magistrates' courts“for violating the regional operational headquarters' ban on disseminating information about the consequences of drone crashes.” The media were twice found to be in violation. Under this article, the accused face a fine of between 3,000 and 200,000 rubles.

At the end of May, a resident of the Tula region who filmed and posted a video of Ukrainian drones attacking on Telegram was fined 25,000 rubles.

At the same time, in other regions of the Russian Federation where similar fines have been introduced, this measure has not yet been applied, according to the article.

Russian electronic warfare facility inon fire following drone attack

Officially, the ban on filming and publishing drone attacks is currently in place in the Astrakhan, Vladimir, Volgograd, Ivanovo, Kursk, Leningrad, and Tver regions, as well as in St. Petersburg and the republics of Adygea and Kalmykia.

As reported by Ukrinform, Cheboksary confirmed a drone strike on JSC VNDIR . The company, which manufactures electronic warfare (EW) equipment for the Russian army, has suspended operations.