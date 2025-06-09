Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Retail Sales In Baku Rise With Strong Growth In Non-Food Products

2025-06-09 09:05:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Between January and April this year, Baku's trade turnover reached 10.86 billion manat, marking a 4.7% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Baku City Statistics Department.

