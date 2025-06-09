TAG Oil Sells Its Australian Royalty Interests

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of its Australian royalty interests (3.0% gross overriding royalty on future potential of production revenue from exploration permits PL 17, ATP 2037 and ATP 2038) to Cypress Petroleum Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Omega Oil and Gas Limited (the "").

Under the terms of the definitive agreement dated June 6, 2025, the Company received a cash payment of US$1,000,000. The Transaction is arm's length and there was no finder fee payable.

Abby Badwi, TAG Oil's Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, "The divestment of the Australian royalty interests is a strategic move to continue to enhance our financial flexibility and bolster our balance sheet. This transaction enables us to allocate additional capital toward our core business operations in Egypt."

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil ( ) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

