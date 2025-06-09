60 Arrested In San Francisco Immigration Protest

Around 60 people were arrested in San Francisco on Sunday, June 8, during anti-immigration protests, according to multiple U.S. media outlets. The demonstrations, initially peaceful, escalated into clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

The unrest unfolded in front of the U.S. Immigration Services Office, where protesters had gathered to oppose recent crackdowns on undocumented migrants. Authorities say two police officers were injured in the confrontation.

Officials confirmed that the demonstrations began calmly but turned violent after tensions grew between police and demonstrators. Police responded with crowd-control measures after protesters allegedly threw objects and blocked access to government buildings.

These protests followed nationwide immigration enforcement operations, which triggered anger among immigrant advocacy groups. Protesters accused the federal government of targeting vulnerable communities and demanded policy changes.

Meanwhile, similar unrest was reported in Los Angeles, where immigration-related protests also turned violent over the weekend. No official arrest figures from L.A. have been confirmed yet.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment on the specific incidents but reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing immigration law. Civil rights groups have called for transparency and restraint in law enforcement responses.

This wave of protest highlights growing national tensions over U.S. immigration policies, especially amid calls for reform and humanitarian protections. It remains to be seen whether these protests will influence upcoming federal policy decisions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram