Pickleball Kingdom To Open In Watchung, NJ

"We are excited to bring another Pickleball Kingdom club to New Jersey, this time in Watchung," said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "With Todd and Chana's dedication and love for the sport, we are confident they will create a thriving pickleball community in their area."



State-of-the-Art Indoor Courts : Engineered to provide the best playing conditions, these courts combine outdoor court surfaces with indoor benefits for year-round play.

Professional Coaching and Clinics : Programs designed for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced players.

Youth Programs : Inspiring the next generation to embrace and enjoy the sport.

Leagues and Tournaments : Organized for players seeking casual and competitive play opportunities. Community & Corporate Events : Building local connections through engaging pickleball events.

"What excites us most about opening a Pickleball Kingdom in Watchung is being part of the entire journey, from building a state-of-the-art, inclusive facility to bringing the vision to life in our community," said Todd and Chana Baron, franchisees of the Watchung club. "Pickleball Kingdom isn't just about the game, it's about people. In a time when real-world connection is more important than ever, we're creating a space where individuals of all ages and backgrounds can come together, build friendships, network, and truly support one another."

Todd Baron, a seasoned Global Sales Leader with over twenty years of experience in telecommunications, has recently transitioned to the senior healthcare industry, showcasing his ability to drive business growth across sectors. An avid pickleball player and certified PPR coach, Todd aims to create a space where players of all skill levels feel included, supported, and inspired to grow. Chana Baron, who grew up in Seattle, discovered her passion for pickleball later in life and brings a diverse skill set from her background in special education and legal recruitment. Together, Todd and Chana are partnering with Pickleball Kingdom to offer a climate-controlled environment for pickleball enthusiasts in Watchung, NJ, ensuring a welcoming and engaging experience for all.

"We are confident that under Todd and Chana's leadership, the Watchung location will become a warm, welcoming home for pickleball enthusiasts and a place where community connections flourish," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Global Officer of Pickleball Kingdom. "Their focus on inclusion and community will not only drive the success of this location but also leave a meaningful and lasting impression on everyone who walks through its doors."

Email: [email protected]

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

Pickleball Kingdom offers franchisees the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per location, demonstrating the strength of its business model and the comprehensive support provided to franchise owners.

As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Pickleball Kingdom invites driven individuals to explore franchise opportunities and join this exciting growth. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit .

Mitch Kistner, Sr. Director of Marketing

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 888-725-0072

