PS&S Sponsors Drinking Water Project In Nicaraguan Village

WARREN, N.J., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approximately 300 residents of a small farming community in Nicaragua will soon have access to clean, safe drinking water thanks to PS&S' sponsorship of non-profit organization, Green Empowerment's , construction of a micro-utility.

El Paraisito, located in the municipality of Pueblo Nuevo, Estelí, is within Nicaragua's dry corridor, a region highly vulnerable to water scarcity. Currently, the residents of El Paraisito rely on community wells which are located far from homes, lack proper protection, and receive little to no maintenance. This creates risks to community health and well-being as well as demands hours of work each day for women and children to collect water.







“Green Empowerment asked if we could help the citizens of El Paraisito and we said 'yes,'” said PS&S President and CEO, John Sartor.“As an architecture and engineering firm, we understand water utilities and, while we are not responsible for design and construction, PS&S has lent financial assistance.”

In partnership with FEDICAMP, an association of“campesino” (small farmer) community groups dedicated to increasing economic opportunities & living conditions in rural Nicaragua, the Green Empowerment team is constructing a community-wide water system that will utilize electric pumping, gravity-fed distribution, filtration and chlorination. The system will feature a machine-drilled well, a pipeline network connecting to a storage tank, a water treatment system, a two-mile distribution network, and metered household connections, bringing clean potable water to every household in the community.

“Working with an engineering firm like PS&S, who really gets both the technical side of things and the heart of our mission, is a win-win for us and for the people of El Paraisito,” said Green Empowerment Executive Director, Andrea Johnson.“Partnerships like this really matter. Small and mid-size firms can support a project from start to finish.”

Johnson noted that the project includes comprehensive training on system maintenance and management. Community members will help build the infrastructure, elect a water committee, and vote on a monthly water tariff, setting them up to successfully manage the system for years to come.

“This important project is a way for us to help a good cause in a country that has connections to our area with sizable Nicaraguan American communities in Hudson, Bergen and Passaic counties as well as many other parts of the Tri-state area,” concluded Sartor.

According to census data, the New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York Marketing Statistical Area (MSA) has the fourth largest Nicaraguan American population in the United States after Florida, California and Texas.

About PS&S

Founded in 1962, PS&S has evolved into a unique best-in-class architecture, engineering, surveying, and environmental consulting firm, providing design and consultation services to a wide range of public, corporate, institutional and commercial clients. PS&S is ranked among the top national design firms by Engineering News Record (and among the top 15 national engineering firms in pharmaceuticals). Recognized both for its breadth of services and depth of expertise, PS&S is the single source for planning, permitting and design at the local, State and Federal levels. To learn more, please visit .

