Food From The Bar Campaign Raises 445,460 Meals For Children Facing Hunger

Dallas, TX, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and members of the North Texas legal community joined forces this spring for the annual Food from the Bar campaign, raising the equivalent of 445,460 meals to help children and families facing hunger during the summer months. Through donations, food drives and volunteer service, law firms and legal departments came together to support families as students lose access to free and reduced-price school meals. Since the campaign began in 2019, Food from the Bar has helped provide more than 2.4 million meals.

“The legal community is making a life-changing difference for families across North Texas,” said Johnny Jenkins, strategic initiatives manager for the North Texas Food Bank.“Because of the meals they enabled, children will be able to enjoy their summer and return to school nourished and ready to learn.”

This year's campaign raised $145,718, collected 940 pounds of food and contributed 212 hours of volunteer service. The effort wrapped with a recognition event on May 28, honoring top-performing firms:



Partner 4 Hope Award (Top Team Per Capita) - Simon Greenstone Panatier

Power of Attorney Award (Top Team Overall) - Vinson & Elkins

New Counsel Award - Walters Balido & Crain

#RaiseTheBar Award (Most Active Social Media Campaign) - Waters Kraus Paul

Can-Do Award (Most Food Collected) - Bank of America Legal Department

Collective Force Award (Most Volunteers) - Kershaw Anderson King Broadest Appeal Award (Most Diverse Involvement) - Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

“We're incredibly thankful to the legal community for stepping up to help feed children during the summer,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.“Their generosity and commitment have made a real difference, especially at a time when many kids lose access to regular meals.

“Texas leads the nation in food insecurity for the second year in a row. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone, 1.3 million people face hunger, including 1 in 5 children in our service area. Summer should be a time for play, not hunger. Because of your support, we can provide kids with the nutritious meals they need to thrive,” continued Cunningham.

The law firms and legal organizations that provided children with access to nutritious food through the Food from the Bar campaign included:



Akin Gump

Bank of America Legal Department

Byrd Adatto

Bar Committee for Community Involvement

Carter Arnett Bennett & Perez

Dallas Bar Association

Dallas Trial Lawyers Association

Dean, Omar, Branham & Shirley, LLP

Fulton Jeang

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Kershaw Anderson King

PepsiCo, Inc.

Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser

Sheppard Mullin & Dedman School of Law

Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC

Vinson & Elkins

Walters, Balido & Crain Attorneys at Law Waters, Kraus, & Paul

The campaign was originally launched as Partners 4 Hope and rebranded as Food from the Bar in 2024 to reflect expanded support from legal associations, including the Dallas Bar Association and Dallas Trial Lawyers Association.

For more information, visit ntfb.org/food-from-the-bar .

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 118 million physical meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

