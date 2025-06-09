AVITA Medical Highlights Largest Real-World Analysis Demonstrating Reduced Hospital Stay With RECELL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALENCIA, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today highlighted data presented by researchers at the British Burn Association (BBA) Annual Meeting demonstrating reduced length of hospital stay among burn patients treated with RECELL. The session, titled The Clinical Impact of Skin Cell Suspension Autograft from a National Registry Perspective, represents the largest real-world analysis of skin cell suspension autograft (commercially known as RECELL) to date.

The patented RECELL technology uses a small sample of a patient's own skin to produce Spray-On SkinTM Cells, an autologous cell suspension that supports wound healing throughout the wound bed. Compared to traditional skin grafting, RECELL requires significantly less donor skin and offers a range of clinical benefits, including less pain at the donor site, faster healing, improved outcomes, and fewer procedures. These advantages contribute to shorter hospital stays and associated cost savings.

“Reducing hospital length of stay has a direct impact on the cost of care, especially in complex cases like severe burns,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical.“This analysis further supports previously published data, reaffirming RECELL's proven clinical and economic value by reducing hospital stays and accelerating patient recovery.”

The retrospective study, presented by Jeffrey E. Carter, MD, FACS, FABA, of Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center and University Medical Center in New Orleans, analyzed registry data from over 6,300 patients treated with RECELL between 2019 and 2024. Key findings from patients with burns covering less than 30% total body surface area (TBSA) include:



Significant reduction for length of stay for patients treated with RECELL Spray-On Skin Cells alone by 6.2 days or 35.7% compared to those with split-thickness autografts Cost savings of approximately $300 million over the 5-year study period, driven by reduced length of stay

“From a national registry perspective, we are seeing significant hospital savings and a clearer understanding of how newer technologies like RECELL impact clinical decisions, length of stay, and patient outcomes,” said Dr. Carter.

RECELL is used in more than 130 burn centers across the United States.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL System®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On SkinTM Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point of care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute CohealyxTM, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns and full-thickness skin defects. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

