Antalpha To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On June 17, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ: ANTA) ("Antalpha" or the "Company"), a leading fintech platform serving the Bitcoin mining ecosystem, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, before the U.S. market opens on June 17, 2025. The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 17, 2025 (or 8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on June 17, 2025) to discuss the financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Q1 2025 Antalpha Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registration, you will be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you in a calendar invite.

For registration, please click:



All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call can be assessed at . Following the call, a replay of the call will be available on Antalpha's investor relations website at ir.antalpha.com.

About Antalpha

Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner of Bitmain, Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

Contact

Investor Relations: ...