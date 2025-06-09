Delhi's Temperature To Surpass 45 Degrees Celsius In Coming Days, IMD Issues Orange Alert
According to the Met Department, the city's temperature reached its highest point of June so far, 44 degrees Celsius, on Monday. In the early morning, it touched 27.6 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels recorded at around 48 per cent.Also Read | Thunderstorms in Pune, heatwave in Rajasthan; monsoon to reach Delhi next week
Earlier on Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature at 42.1 degrees Celsius.Yellow alert for Delhi:
Warning of“hot and humid” conditions continuing in the city, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the next four days for national capital and surrounding states, including Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.
The IMD also stated that the heat wave conditions are most likely top prevail for the next three days and there may not be any respite from heat.Also Read | Delhi's temperature breaches 40° Celsius for first time in June
"If we talk about Northwest India, then for the next four days, most of the subdivisions-especially in the plains-are likely to experience heatwave conditions. In Delhi NCR, the temp is expected to rise above 45 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow [Monday and Tuesday], creating heatwave conditions in isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for the region,” IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told ANI.
Not only this, the air quality also worsened in Delhi, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 219 on Monday morning. The level is categorised as“poor” by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).Rains expected?
According to the Met Department, Delhi may witness rain by the middle of the week . IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall across parts of North India, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph).Also Read | 'It should not rain', Met department orders weather gods for children can play
In Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall are expected on 13-14 June, while Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh could see scattered showers between 11-14 June. Punjab may also receive rain on 14 June.
However, the rainfall may be patchy and may bring temporary respite from the searing temperature. IMD advised residents to stay alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds during this period.
With agency inputs.
