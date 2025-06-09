Criminal Defense Attorney Adam Zentner Of Zentner Law Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adam Zentner is an attorney who has been in practice for only about fifteen years yet has managed to make a name for himself and skyrocketed to a top position and a firm of his own. Zentner's interest in law arose during his undergraduate studies, when he was summoned for jury duty and discovered the power of the legal system, and the breadth of what lawyers do. During and just after law school he worked for prosecutor's offices and realized that most of the TV dramas were based on criminal law cases. Zentner spent nearly twelve years working as a prosecutor, half of which while working for the Attorney General's Office, where elite prosecutors pursue life sentences for major felonies like human trafficking, terrorism, sex crimes against children, and corrupt public officials. When Zentner was hired, he was cautioned that the average turnover for prosecutors handling such gruesome cases was about two years. Never one to back down from a challenge, Zentner continued serving for more than six years before he made the decision to transition to the private sector and focus on improving his work-life balance.

“That kind of prosecution can give you PTSD. I didn't need the acquired secondary trauma and decided to step away. I wanted to advocate for the victims and stand up to those horrible ones. I also needed space for my sanity.”

When Zentner entered the private sector, he was also determined to change the way lawyers work. As a solo practitioner he was able to set boundaries and better attract and keep employees. Since 2022, he has been focusing on two key areas, criminal law and trust and estate work for high-net-worth individuals. Zentner has become their trusted partner in managing assets and building rapport with heirs. Because he cares deeply about his reputation, and is recognized for qualities like candor and integrity, people know that their legacy is safe in his hands. Zentner also provides strategic advice to business owners, advising them on high-level strategies designed to outmaneuver the opposing party.

Zentner's role model was, surprisingly, not someone in the legal field. He deeply admires Thomas Sowell, an American economist, social theorist, political philosopher, and author. Zentner admires Sowell's approach to education and the way he translates complex ideas into fascinating and even beautiful narratives. Zentner will discuss this during his podcast interview, along with some of the most notorious cases he worked on. One case involved a fascinating murder-for-hire plot targeting an undercover informant, which led to the discovery of an additional plot to assassinate several public officials. Another big case involved a sexual predator who had been preying on underage girls for more than 20 years before finally getting caught. Over a dozen victims testified, resulting in a conviction and multiple life-sentences!

These are a few reasons his podcasts will be so informative. It is also because Adam Zentner will vocalize his ideas on ways to improve the legal system and preserve the mental health of practitioners facing the worst cases on a regular basis. He actually drafted a paper on mental health and trauma and interviewed many nurses and health professionals. He believes well-trained practitioners are not properly compensated for all the trauma they experience, something that many veterans can relate to.

“When I first went out on my own I had an idea of what a joy law could be. I figured if the strategy wasn't workable I'd go out of business. On the contrary, I am thriving and gaining professional recognition.”

Learn more about this top attorney's career path and novel practice concepts when you hear the two podcasts.

Close Up Radio recently featured Attorney Adam Zentner in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 3rd at 2pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday June 10th at 2pm Eastern

