Top Loser Stocks Today (June 9, 2025): Cochin Shipyard Tanks Over 4%

The stock market is trending upwards on Monday, June 9. By 3:15 PM, the Sensex had jumped 263 points, while Nifty gained 100 points. During this time, Cochin Shipyard in the defense sector saw a 4% decline.

