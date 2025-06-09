Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Top Loser Stocks Today (June 9, 2025): Cochin Shipyard Tanks Over 4%

2025-06-09 09:01:06
The stock market is trending upwards on Monday, June 9. By 3:15 PM, the Sensex had jumped 263 points, while Nifty gained 100 points. During this time, Cochin Shipyard in the defense sector saw a 4% decline.

Decline - 3.84%

Current Price - Rs 2,301.40

Decline - 3.67%

Current Price - Rs 2,951.80

Decline - 3.56%

Current Price - Rs 384.65

Decline - 3.44%

Current Price - Rs 2,011.60

Decline - 2.74%

Current Price - Rs 1,2678.00

Decline - 2.65%

Current Price - Rs 1,027.10

Decline - 2.60%

Current Price - Rs 364.70

Decline - 2.20%

Current Price - Rs 1,932.60

Decline - 2.12%

Current Price - Rs 802.75

Decline - 1.33%

Current Price - Rs 23,225.00(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a good expert before investing in any stock)

