Top Loser Stocks Today (June 9, 2025): Cochin Shipyard Tanks Over 4%
The stock market is trending upwards on Monday, June 9. By 3:15 PM, the Sensex had jumped 263 points, while Nifty gained 100 points. During this time, Cochin Shipyard in the defense sector saw a 4% decline.
Decline - 3.84%
Current Price - Rs 2,301.40
Decline - 3.67%
Current Price - Rs 2,951.80
Decline - 3.56%
Current Price - Rs 384.65
Decline - 3.44%
Current Price - Rs 2,011.60
Decline - 2.74%
Current Price - Rs 1,2678.00
Decline - 2.65%
Current Price - Rs 1,027.10
Decline - 2.60%
Current Price - Rs 364.70
Decline - 2.20%
Current Price - Rs 1,932.60
Decline - 2.12%
Current Price - Rs 802.75
Decline - 1.33%
Current Price - Rs 23,225.00(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a good expert before investing in any stock)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment