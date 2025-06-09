Pathways Treatment Center To Open New Facility In Burlington, NJ

BURLINGTON, N.J., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathways Treatment Center is proud to announce the grand opening of its drug addiction treatment center in Burlington, New Jersey, dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals facing substance use and mental health challenges. The center opened its doors on May 19th, 2025, offering a safe and supportive space for individuals seeking hope and healing.

The Burlington facility will offer a full continuum of outpatient treatment services, including Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and general outpatient care, designed to support long-term recovery and mental wellness. Each client receives an individualized treatment plan, built on trauma-informed practices, clinical expertise, and genuine human connection.

"We're excited to bring Pathways' mission of compassionate care to the Burlington community," said Joseph Dandrea, Owner and CEO of Pathways Treatment Center. "There is a growing need for accessible, high-quality treatment, and we are honored to provide a space where people feel seen, supported, and empowered in their recovery journey."

Located at 309 W Broad Street, the center is equipped with modern therapeutic spaces and staffed by a multidisciplinary team of licensed clinicians, case managers, and support professionals who share a deep commitment to personalized, ethical care.

Pathways Treatment Center operates with a people-first philosophy, combining clinical excellence with a welcoming, judgment-free environment. By treating the whole person, not just the diagnosis, Pathways helps clients rediscover their strengths and rebuild lives filled with purpose and stability.

In addition to treatment services, the Burlington center will host regular community education sessions, family support programs, and partnerships with local organizations to promote awareness and reduce stigma around mental health and addiction.

The grand opening will be marked with an open house and ribbon-cutting celebration, with local officials, healthcare providers, and community members invited to tour the facility, meet the staff, and learn more about the center's mission. Details about the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about Pathways Treatment Center or to inquire about services

Contact:

Joseph Dandrea

Owner & CEO

Pathways Treatment Center

Phone: (888) 899-8125

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Pathways Treatment Center

