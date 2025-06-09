Celebrate Fourth Of July With Soccer, Sun, And Fun At Round Hill Hotel & Villas

MENAFN - PR Newswire)From July 4–8, young athletes aged 7–17 will have the unique opportunity to train with top national-level Jamaican coaches on a full-size soccer field. Created in collaboration with the Jamaica Football Federation and Kingston Made Productions, the camp also includes beach workouts, hill training, yoga sessions, and scenic cool-downs. Every camper will receive a welcome kit, official JFF training gear, and daily refreshments.

Fourth of July Festivities

Guests can enjoy a full day of celebration, from beach barbecues to bourbon tastings and live music under the stars.

The fun kicks off with the Red, White & Barbecue on the Beach , serving classic American favorites from noon to 3 p.m., accompanied by live steel pan music. At 3 p.m., the Stars & Stripes Bourbon Tasting Experience at the Cocktail Bar invites guests to explore premium American bourbons in an intimate setting.

In the evening, the Seaside Restaurant hosts Island Rhythms & Flavors , a lively Jamaican night featuring Caribbean cuisine and live music starting at 6:30 p.m. Guests can also enjoy a special American craft cocktail and wine menu throughout the weekend at the Seaside Terrace during dinner service.

Round Hill's signature Afternoon Tea will get a patriotic twist on July 4 with red, white, and blue treats served alongside the daily complimentary selection.

Plan your Visit:

Round Hill's "Discover Round Hill" offer provides 25 percent off daily rates on stays of four nights or more , ideal for guests planning a long weekend escape.

To book your stay or for more information, visit or call reservations at 1-800-972-2159.

