Sister Duo Behind The Tales Of Charlie Wags Donate 1,500 Books To Kick Off Buy A Book, Share An Adventure Initiative

The whimsical series follows Charlie Wags, a lovable pup whose wagging tail whisks him off to explore some of the world's most iconic cities-no passport required. Behind the colorful pages lies a deeper mission: to spark curiosity, open minds, and remind every child that the world is full of wonder.

The give-back model began shortly after the series launched in January 2025. "We always knew we wanted these stories to reach kids who might not have the chance to travel right now," said Sofie. "But it wasn't until a routine doctor's visit at CHOP that it really hit home. We didn't need to wait for the perfect opportunity-we could just start."

The initiative launched June 6, 2025 with a donation of 1,500 books to For Love & Buttercup, a nonprofit that distributes books to children in hospitals across the country. The organization was founded by Emily Bhatnagar, who was named a CNN 2023 Young Wonder for her work.

The Buy a Book, Share an Adventure initiative reflects the heart of the Charlie Wags brand: that a small story can travel far-and bring comfort, joy, and inspiration along the way.

"It's a small gesture with the potential to spread some joy," said Ali. "And we're so grateful to every reader who helps us send a little more adventure out into the world."

To learn more or to get involved, visit

Created by sisters Ali and Sofie, The Tales of Charlie Wags is a children's picture book series designed to entertain, educate, and inspire young readers through global adventures led by an adorable dog named Charlie. The series is available online and in select bookstores nationwide.

The Tales of Charlie Wags series is available on Amazon and at

