Defcon Products, LLC Announces Enhanced 60-Minute Fire Rating For Teacherlock® And Saberlock® Products

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This updated listing (F460-1, Edition 2, effective October 1, 2019, revised May 14, 2025) confirms that both TeacherLock® and SaberLock® product lines are now qualified for use with neutral and positive pressure-rated Category "A" and "B" fire-resistant doors with wood skin and solid wood or composite cores. The 60-minute rating ensures greater protection in fire scenarios, offering extended time for safe evacuation and emergency response.

"We are proud to elevate the safety standards of our TeacherLock® and SaberLock® products with this 60-minute fire rating," said Salvatore Emma, VP Operations for Defcon Products, LLC. "This achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to providing reliable, high-performance lockdown solutions that prioritize the safety of occupants in an active threat scenario."

The products must be installed per the manufacturer's instructions and adhere to QAI's FD002 Fire Door Guidelines. Authorities Having Jurisdiction should be consulted for applications involving additional criteria beyond fire resistance. For more details, visit or contact [email protected] , referencing Listing No. F460-1.

About Defcon Products, LLC Based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Defcon Products, LLC specializes in innovative door hardware solutions designed to enhance security in schools and institutions. Its TeacherLock® and SaberLock® products are trusted for their reliability and compliance with rigorous safety standards.

For media inquiries, please contact: 978-286-8855, [email protected] , Defcon Products, LLC 808 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420

SOURCE Defcon Products, LLC.