Defcon Products, LLC Announces Enhanced 60-Minute Fire Rating For Teacherlock® And Saberlock® Products
"We are proud to elevate the safety standards of our TeacherLock® and SaberLock® products with this 60-minute fire rating," said Salvatore Emma, VP Operations for Defcon Products, LLC. "This achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to providing reliable, high-performance lockdown solutions that prioritize the safety of occupants in an active threat scenario."
The products must be installed per the manufacturer's instructions and adhere to QAI's FD002 Fire Door Guidelines. Authorities Having Jurisdiction should be consulted for applications involving additional criteria beyond fire resistance. For more details, visit or contact [email protected] , referencing Listing No. F460-1.
About Defcon Products, LLC Based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Defcon Products, LLC specializes in innovative door hardware solutions designed to enhance security in schools and institutions. Its TeacherLock® and SaberLock® products are trusted for their reliability and compliance with rigorous safety standards.
For media inquiries, please contact: 978-286-8855, [email protected] , Defcon Products, LLC 808 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420
SOURCE Defcon Products, LLC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment