Catheter Precision, Inc. Secures VIVO Purchase Order From Sahlgrenska University Hospital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUH is the Largest Hospital in Sweden and a Highly Influential Center for VT in Scandinavia

FORT MILL, S.C., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced receipt of the first purchase order for their VIVO product from Sweden.

This newest purchase order comes from Sahlgrenska University Hospital , the largest hospital in Sweden with 350,000 patients per year. It is also the largest ventricular ablation program in the region.

“We are very excited to partner with Sahlgrenska University Hospital”, said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, Inc.“Not only does this hospital perform many ventricular ablation procedures per year, but they are also a committed teaching hospital. Creating strong partnerships with teaching hospitals enables new physicians to be trained with our products and creating a new opportunity for future sales when that physician leaves the teaching institution.”

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVOTM (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“may,”“might,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“depends,”“expect,”“expand,”“forecast,”“intend,”“predict,”“plan,”“rely,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

...

# # #