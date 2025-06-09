Viscadia Welcomes Aparajit Ghosh As Principal, Head Of Consulting And India Operations

Aparajit Ghosh - Principal, Head of Consulting and India Operations

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Viscadia, a premier global management consulting firm renowned for empowering life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aparajit Ghosh as Principal. Based in India, Aparajit will serve as the Head of Viscadia's Consulting function and India operations, overseeing practice leadership, client engagement, and innovative product development initiatives.Aparajit is a seasoned healthcare and pharmaceuticals consulting leader, bringing over 15 years of forecasting experience. His expertise spans commercial forecasting, digital transformation, large-scale process outsourcing, and organizational enablement. Throughout his career, he has led impactful engagements for global pharmaceutical clients, delivering strategic insights that drive growth and operational excellence.“We are thrilled to welcome Aparajit to the leadership team,” said Satish K. Kauta, Founder and CEO of Viscadia.“His deep experience and proven leadership in forecasting will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global footprint and elevate the value we deliver to our clients.”Aparajit holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication and an MBA in Marketing. Reflecting on his new role, he shared,“Thrilled to join Viscadia at a time of growth and innovation. I look forward to lead the consulting function and the India team, and collaborate with global colleagues to build high-impact, insight-driven capabilities and services for global pharmaceutical organizations.”Please join us in welcoming Aparajit to Viscadia.About ViscadiaViscadia is a premier global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting. We conduct market research that informs and drives forecasts, design and build custom models and platforms that create and integrate forecasts and provide ongoing cycle support to manage forecasts and the forecasting process. To learn more, visit .

