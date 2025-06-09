BBT.Live And Emma Announce Strategic Collaboration To Expand Multi-Cloud Pop Architecture For Bebroadband® As A Service - A Secure Connectivity Platform For Branches And Remote Users

PARIS and LUXEMBOURG, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT , a global provider of secure connectivity solutions, and emma , a Luxembourg-based company which provides innovative cloud management solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to expand the BeBroadband® as a Service platform through a distributed, multi-cloud Point of Presence (PoP) architecture .

This advanced infrastructure integrates public cloud services, private environments, and hosted edge compute, enabling secure, intelligent, and high-performance connectivity for service providers and distributed enterprises.

To bring this vision to life at scale, the emma platform has been selected to enable seamless deployment, management, and scaling of BBT's global multi-cloud PoP fabric – from provisioning and configuration to scaling, updates, and decommissioning of cloud resources, ensuring consistency, speed, and policy compliance.

BBT's "PoP on Demand" Methodology for Adaptive, Carrier-Grade Connectivity

At the heart of their architecture is BBT's PoP on Demand methodology, a foundational pillar of BeBroadband® as a Service , which enables secure, high-performance connectivity to be flexibly delivered from any PoP type: private cloud, public cloud, or hosted edge infrastructure.

This cloud-native design abstracts the physical location and type of PoP, allowing BBT to dynamically deploy and scale PoPs based on real-time demand, network performance, and customer-specific requirements. This gives service providers and enterprises the agility to activate BeBroadband® as a Service wherever it is needed, across dedicated private PoPs, multi-cloud environments, or local edge data centers.

With continuous monitoring, emma enforces the SLA-driven policies built into BBT's patented platform, including dynamic routing decisions, PoP prioritization, and automated failover logic.

Thanks to this collaboration, each PoP is seamlessly integrated into BBT's global private backbone, backed by a high % of SLA through multi-carrier interconnectivity, proactive health monitoring, and application-aware routing algorithms. These algorithms continuously assess network conditions to ensure optimal site-to-PoP association.

The platform further supports Preferred PoP Location logic, enabling administrators to define primary and secondary PoPs based on business policies, such as latency, geographic proximity, or regulatory compliance, while still benefiting from dynamic failover and automated path optimization.

This architecture allows BBT to transform low-cost public infrastructure into a secure, SLA-backed enterprise-grade network , delivering maximum flexibility, performance, and resiliency.

Key Features of the BeBroadband® as a Service PoP Architecture

Each PoP within the BeBroadband® as a Service platform functions as an intelligent service node, offering:



Policy-based routing and orchestration

Dynamic traffic steering based on real-time conditions

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) enforcement at the edge

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) and advanced network analytics Cloud-to-hosted PoP failover and redundancy

"We designed BeBroadband® as a Service from the ground up to be cloud-native, multi-tenant, and infrastructure-agnostic," said Moshe Levinson , Co-Founder and CEO of BBT. "By enabling intelligent PoP selection and seamless integration across cloud and hosted environments, we help ISPs and managed service providers deliver secure, scalable, and resilient connectivity to their customers."

"This collaboration reflects our shared vision for infrastructure automation that's secure, scalable, and cloud-neutral," said Dmitry Panenkov , Founder & CEO of emma. "Together with BBT, we are enabling service providers to move faster, stay secure, and operate globally without friction."

BBT and emma to Present at VivaTech Paris 2025

Join BBT and emma at VivaTech Paris 2025 , as part of the Luxembourg Pavilion , and learn more about how their combined technologies can enable next-generation secure networking and orchestration for global service providers and distributed enterprises.

About BBT

BBT is a global secure connectivity platform provider delivering BeBroadband® as a Service , a unified, cloud-native platform that combines SD-WAN, ZTNA, and SSE in a multi-tenant architecture. Built for service providers and distributed enterprises, the platform offers centralized orchestration, rapid deployment, and robust security, with a focus on the underserved SMB/SME segment. Headquartered in Tel Aviv , with operations in New Jersey and an expanding presence across Europe and Asia-Pacific , BBT is redefining how secure access is delivered at scale.

About emma

emma is an end-to-end platform for cloud management, combining a cloud-agnostic approach with comprehensive AI-powered capabilities that empower organizations to access cloud resources by any provider, in any environment without constraints. With emma, organizations can seamlessly navigate between different cloud providers and environments, enhancing performance, optimizing costs and unlocking the full potential of their cloud investments.

Media Contacts

For BBT:

Rubi Alfi-Nissan

Alfi Nissan Communications

[email protected]

972542554594

Jack Lehmann

VP of Marketing Communications, BBT

[email protected] | +1 845 445 8737

For emma

[email protected]

SOURCE BBT

