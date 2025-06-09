Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's latest report reveals market drivers, trends, and regional insights, while providing market sizing and forecasts running up to 2034

The automotive brakes and clutches market size has grown consistently in recent years. Marked growth from $26.65 billion in 2024 to $27.86 billion in 2025 is projected at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.6%. Such growth in the historic period can be attributed to early automobile development, increased vehicle mass and speed, adoption of hydraulic brake systems, demand for improved safety features, and evolution of automotive manufacturing processes.

What Is The Future Projection For The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market ?

Heading towards stronger growth in the next few years, the automotive brakes and clutches market size is expected to reach $35.45 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors responsible for growth in the forecast period include the electrification of vehicles, development of smart braking systems, focus on energy recovery systems, and continued emphasis on safety and autonomous driving. Furthermore, key trends in the forecast period include brake-by-wire systems, regenerative braking technologies, lightweight and high-performance brake materials, and integration with advanced driver assistance systems ADAS as well as modular and compact clutch designs.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market?

Another key growth driver for the market is the booming automotive industry, which is expected to further escalate the demand for automotive brakes and clutches. The definition of automotive industry includes all business activities involved in the production of automobiles - inclusive of components such as engines, bodywork, tires, and batteries. clutches market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market?

Key industry players operating in the market include FCC Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., NSK Ltd., Valeo Service Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Brembo SpA, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Exedy Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Tenneco Inc., Mando Corporation, Knorr-Bremse AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., Haldex AB, Meritor Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market?

These entities are trendsetters in the market, as they relentlessly focus on developing innovative solutions such as automatic clutch systems. These technologies enhance driving comfort, facilitate better vehicle performance, and reduce fuel consumption while catering to increasing demand for advanced automotive technologies.

How Is The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Segmented ?

The market report shows segmentation covering:

- By Product: Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM, After market

- By Clutch Type: Friction Clutch, Dog Clutch, Hydraulic Clutch, Other Clutch Types

- By Transmission Type: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission AMT, Other Transmission Types

- By Application: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Subsegments include:

- By Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM: OEM Brake Systems, OEM Clutch Systems

- By After market: After market Brake Pads, After market Brake Rotors, After market Brake Calipers, After market Clutch Kits, After market Clutch Discs

What Does The Regional Analysis Reveal About The Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market?

As per regional insights, North America held the largest share in the automotive brakes and clutches market in 2024. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

