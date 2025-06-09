HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF VERIPAX WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Veripax Wealth Management, Inc. (VWM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

VWM is an independent, fee-based financial planning and investment advisory firm with offices located in Folsom, California. They specialize in risk-focused wealth management, retirement income planning and strategic financial planning.

"We're excited the VWM team is joining Hub, which enables us to expand our services in retirement and wealth management," said Darren Caesar, CEO of Hub Central & Northern California (Hub CNC). "It reflects our continued commitment to delivering comprehensive, long-term financial solutions in the region."

Owner Jerry Verseput, Advisor Brian Wells and the VWM team will join Hub CNC.

"Jerry and Brian bring extensive planning expertise and a client-first mindset that aligns perfectly with how we serve our clients at Hub," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (RPW). "The VWM team enhances our ability to deliver integrated retirement and wealth strategies that support individuals and families, helping them work toward their financial goals with confidence."

The move continues to strengthen Hub's Retirement & Private Wealth practices and its services while developing more comprehensive financial advice for clients. Hub RPW focuses on both retirement plan sponsors and wealth management to create financial strategies that align business and personal financial objectives and navigate fiduciary risk. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $178 billion.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 19,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

