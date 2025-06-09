WELLNESS PIONEERS BET BIG ON THE RACQUET SPORTS BOOM WITH BALLERS, A HOSPITALITY-DRIVEN SOCIAL SPORTS CONCEPT WITH AMBITIOUS GROWTH TRAJECTORY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Created by business (and life) partnersand– who got their start in the wellness space with world-renowned lifestyle brand Equinox and its hospitality arm, Equinox Hotels – Ballers was developed in partnership withto be a vibrant third space where people can play, socialize and build community both on and off the court. The $20mm Series A round was led by two leading sports & consumer investment firms – Sharp Alpha and RHC Group – and is further backed by a high profile group of investors, celebrities and pro athletes that includes tennis icons Andre Agassi , Kim Clijsters and Sloane Stephens ; the World No. 3 singles pickleball player, Connor Garnett ; MLS star and padel aficionado Maarten Paes ; and Philadelphia 76ers owner. With this powerful group behind the concept, the Ballers team has an ambitious plan to open 50+ locations in the next 7-10 years, expanding to key markets including Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Connecticut and Toronto.

The rising popularity of fitness activities coupled with consumer desire for social interaction only continues to fuel the demand for racquet sports. Recent research by RacquetX , the leading research group for the racquet sports industry, revealed the emergence of a 'cross-court consumer,' with 43% of responders playing more than one racquet sport in the last year or intending to diversify their play. The research also noted tremendous growth potential in public courts and clubs opening up access for sports across the category – pickleball, padel, tennis, etc.

"Having played tennis in college, racquet sports have always been a passion of mine. So when we saw the opportunity to marry the powerful trend and innovations in urban social sports including pickleball, padel and golf with our unique expertise in design and community-building, we went all in on Ballers," says David Gutstadt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ballers . "The incredible response to our Philadelphia pop-up last year showed us that people are craving this connection through sports, and we're excited to show that when paired with unparalleled hospitality, athletics can go beyond just leagues, lessons or court time."

Ballers will offer membership tiers ranging from $99-$499 per month, including perks such as luxury locker rooms and access to dedicated fitness and recovery spaces with treatments such as saunas, cold plunges and compression therapy, as well as incentives like wider booking windows for courts, special programming, exclusive events with partner athletes and more. Non-members are also welcome to enjoy Ballers' social spaces, book court time and host events.

"Ballers is more than a sports facility – we're merging sport and culture, creating a social hub for fashion, art and community," said Amanda Potter, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Ballers . "We believe that by tapping local tastemakers in every Ballers city and infusing each space with our own personal touches, we can craft experiences that feel truly one-of-a-kind."

Each Ballers venue will be housed in unique locations that are part of the city's historic fabric, transforming them into high-design wellness spaces that honor the former life of the structure with an industrial urban-chic aesthetic. Rooted in the brand pillars of high-touch hospitality and luxury amenities, every Ballers will also be outfitted in top-of-the-line equipment from renowned sports brands like Babolat and JOOLA and will host community events and workshops with athletes and tastemakers. Ballers has engaged award-winning Chef Mitch Prensky [Supper Philly, L'Ecole, Lutece] to develop its elevated dining offerings with local specials for each venue.

"Consumers are prioritizing meaningful shared experiences and lasting connections," said Lloyd Danzig, Managing Partner, Sharp Alpha . "Competition is the fastest-growing centerpiece for socialization. Modern urban country clubs sit right at the intersection of these trends. We are excited to back the veteran team behind Ballers at this important inflection point."

"Ballers is an innovative brand reshaping how the public sees sports, entertainment and community," said Richard Hsiao, Founder, RHC Group . "This isn't just an investment in racquet sports, it is an investment in a new business model that seeks to channel how active consumers want to play and be entertained, all while keeping true to the cities and neighborhoods that make their experiences unique."

By 2026, Ballers will be welcoming players to hit the courts in the following cities:

Ballers Philadelphia - July 2025

1325 N Beach Street

Following a popular pop-up experience at The Battery last summer, Ballers Philadelphia will have its grand opening in July. Housed inside the iconic Turbine Hall, spanning 55,000 sq ft of unobstructed, column-free space with ceilings up to 75 feet, Ballers Philadelphia will debut with six championship-style pickleball courts, three premium padel courts, two squash courts, a multipurpose 95 x 45 ft turf field, four Golfzon simulators and a full-sized contoured putting green with real sand bunkers. Ballers Philadelphia members can enjoy exclusive access to a fully equipped gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and a luxe recovery lounge and wellness space.

Having gained a loyal Philly following from his time at Supper, Chef Mitch has worked with the Ballers team to put a new spin on the bar, restaurant and lounge offerings. On the ground floor, with prime views of the turf field, Ballers' elevated sports bar and grill will serve creative twists on pub classics with a bar program centered around classic cocktails featuring premium spirits, including Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey . The restaurant space will also play host to community events and programming, including guest chef series, DJ nights, live music and athlete meet-and-greets. The second-floor will feature an additional bar that will serve a selection of healthy options by day and cocktails, beer and wine in the evenings. The field, courts and dining spaces will serve as anchor points for social and corporate events at Ballers, with configurable spaces that can accommodate anywhere from 10 to 500 people.

Ballers Boston - August 2025

25 Pier 4 Boulevard

Ballers Boston will open at Boston's Seaport this August, bringing three padel courts – the first in the city, designed for year-round play – and five pickleball courts. The expansive 30,000 sq ft outdoor location will also feature a golf simulator, a full-service bar and café and multiple areas for private events and community programming. In the winter, the pickleball courts will be transformed into a lively ice rink, with the café serving festive favorites like hot chocolate and s'mores, making Ballers Boston a go-to destination for sports lovers and social seekers in every season.

Ballers Miami - Q4 2025/Q1 2026

Ballers Miami is set to debut near downtown in early 2026. In true Ballers fashion, this venue will offer championship-style pickleball and padel courts and soccer as well as the brand's signature sports bar and vibrant community spaces for both recreation and relaxation, creating a dynamic hub for sports lovers in Miami.

For more information, please visit ballers-us .

About Ballers

Ballers is a first-of-its-kind hospitality-driven social sports venue created by Good City Studio – the team behind Philadelphia's Fitler Club – and Vero Capital. With its flagship location in Philadelphia and future locations coming soon to Boston and Miami, Ballers blends high-level design, world-class sports facilities, dedicated recovery spaces and elevated dining concepts to create dynamic social hubs for sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels – no membership required. Backed by an impressive roster of celebrity investors and pro athletes – including tennis icons Andre Agassi , Kim Clijsters and Sloane Stephens ; the World No. 3 singles pickleball player, Connor Garnett ; MLS star and padel aficionado Maarten Paes ; current and former NFL, NBA and MLB athletes; and Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer – Ballers is reshaping the social sports landscape. For more information, visit ballers-us or follow href="" rel="nofollow" socia .

About Sharp Alpha

Sharp Alpha is a New York-based investment firm specializing in sports, gaming, and entertainment.

About RHC Group

RHC Group is a New York-based family office investing in professional sports, entertainment, and complementary assets.

Media Contact:

GO PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Ballers