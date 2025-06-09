GSC COMPLETES BOLT-ON ACQUISITION OF F&M TOOL AND PLASTIC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to complete the bolt-on acquisition of F&M for the GSC platform. We believe that this will create a stronger overall business with an opportunity to drive synergies through the deployment of our portfolio value creation system," said Eric Wiklendt, Board Chair at GSC and Managing Director at Speyside.

Both GSC and F&M are leading manufacturers of plastic goods in North America.

GSC President & CEO Dave Barrow wanted to thank Mark Farrell, CFO, and Lynda Gaudreau, VP of Operations and Supply Chain, for their great leadership on this deal and noted, "We are looking forward to welcoming the F&M team into the GSC family. The talented employees, fabulous product portfolio, and great technology will all contribute to an exciting future and help GSC to deliver on its strong growth mission."

"Adding the home storage assortment from F&M to the hardware products from GSC allows us to offer a complete assortment and meet all customer's needs," added Rob Soiferman, VP Sales.

Nick Lardo, Director at GSC and Managing Director at Speyside, noted, "We see the bolt-on acquisition of GSC to F&M as an excellent opportunity to accelerate our plans for that business."

About GSC Technologies

Founded in 1982 with a single plastic molding machine, GSC Technologies, Inc. is a leading and groundbreaking manufacturer of plastic goods in North America focused on environmentally aware plastic solutions for organizing daily life today and in the future. Based in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu (Quebec/Canada), GSC designs and manufactures attractive, practical storage and organization lifestyle products for better modern living. With manufacturing plants that use contemporary equipment and technology and distribution facilities in the US, Canada, and China, GSC uses global testing and quality standards to ensure the best value, highest quality products. For more information, please visit gsctechnology .

About F&M Tool and Plastic

F&M Tool and Plastics, located in Leominster, MA, USA, is a growing plastic injection molding company. In 2008, F&M designed, developed, and tooled a complete line of plastic storage products, Bella Storage Solution. Since then, F&M has enjoyed tremendous consumer success and continues to lead the way in design and innovation. For more information, please visit bellastoragesolution .

About Speyside

Speyside is a Detroit-based private equity firm. The firm invests in middle-market, buyout transactions in the manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. Targeted portfolio companies often possess balance sheet, legal, environmental, labor, or transactional complexity. Speyside Equity focuses on creative transaction structures and is comfortable investing in carveouts of large multinational companies, industry consolidations, family-owned businesses, bankruptcies, workouts, and other special situations. Speyside takes an operational approach to creating value in these situations. Speyside has completed 37 investments. For more information, please visit speysideequity .

Honigman LLP acted as GSC's legal advisor.

