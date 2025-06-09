ARF Hamptons Launches Brand-New Summer Event: 'Rescues & Rosé'

ARF Hamptons Logo

ARF Hamptons Rescues and Rose

A One-of-a-Kind Hamptons Soirée Where You Can Sip Rosé and Snuggle Rescue Dogs on Saturday, June 14th, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Inc. (ARF Hamptons) is excited to debut its newest signature summer event, Rescues & Rosé, hosted by the ARF Hamptons Young Professionals Committee. Join us for an unforgettable evening on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at the ARF campus in East Hampton.This fresh take on the classic Hamptons rosé party features an open bar with rosé by Wölffer Estate Vineyard, wines from Channing Daughters, beer by Kidd Squid Brewing Co., multiple specialty cocktails, and a full open liquor bar. Guests will enjoy live music from DJ Pedrose, elevated hors d'oeuvres, and gourmet food stations including a raw bar.And while rosé might be the star of the drink menu, the real VIPs are ARF's adorable adoptable cats and dogs - in attendance and available for meet-and-greets, cuddles, and photo ops.Rescues & Rosé isn't just another rosé-themed event in the Hamptons - it's the only one where you get to sip, socialize, and play with rescue dogs. It's a unique blend of summer glamor and heartwarming mission, making it the can't-miss party of the season.Proceeds from Rescues & Rosé support ARF's mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in need. Because nothing pairs with a glass of rosé quite like giving a homeless pet a second chance. Save Lives. Drink Rosé!Tickets are limited - early purchase is encouraged. To learn more and reserve your spot, visit arfhamptons/rescues-and-rose.Event Details:What: Rescues & RoséWhen: Saturday, June 14th, 2025 | 4:00–7:00 PMWhere: ARF Hamptons, East Hampton, NYWho: Hosted by the ARF Hamptons Young Professionals CommitteeWhy: To support ARF's mission to save animals in needJoin us for a magical evening of cocktails, music, community, and canine cuddles.About ARF Hamptons:Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round dog training and socialization classes.For more information, to adopt, or support ARF Hamptons mission, please visitIG: @arfhamptons | F: ARFHamptons | X / T: @ARF_Hamptons

