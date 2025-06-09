CRB Monitor Releases 2025 Cannabis Regulatory Data Transparency Scorecard

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Annual Report Reveals Improved State Agency Transparency, Helping Financial Institutions Reduce Compliance Costs

- Steve Kemmerling, CRB Monitor Founder and CEONASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CRB Monitor, the leading provider of cannabis risk intelligence, today released its 2025 Cannabis Regulatory Data Transparency Scorecard, evaluating how openly 50 U.S. cannabis regulators share critical business information. The annual report shows overall improvement in state agency transparency, helping financial institutions more safely serve the legal cannabis industry."Better regulator transparency directly translates to lower compliance costs for banks and credit unions," said Steve Kemmerling, CRB Monitor Founder and CEO."Every compliance officer at a bank serving this space asks the same question: How do we know which cannabis businesses are operating above board?" said Kemmerling.“And without accurate, complete, and current disclosure of regulatory actions affecting these businesses, they can't know. Our Scorecard helps provide that answer through data-driven transparency metrics that rate the quality of disclosure across the state regulatory landscape."Key Findings from the 2025 Scorecard:.Graded 50 agencies across legal cannabis states, territories and D.C..Evaluated three critical data categories: business information, licensing details, and ownership transparency.Tracked disciplinary actions availability - a key risk indicator for financial institutions.Overall improvement in transparency compared to 2024 ratings: Scores improved in 17 of the 50 jurisdictions by an average of three points out of a total 15. Montana's cannabis agency showed the greatest improvement, while scores slipped for regulators in New York and Oklahoma."While some regulator scores dropped, generally in the past 12 months, things have gotten better. That's good news for cannabis banking," Kemmerling noted.Why This Matters for Financial Institutions:1.Reduces Due Diligence Costs by providing clear, standardized transparency metrics2.Simplifies SAR Filings with better access to licensing and disciplinary data3.Supports Exam Readiness through comprehensive regulator benchmarkingLearn More:.Listen to the June 3 episode of The Hybrid Podcast featuring former state regulators discussing cannabis transparency and financial access.Download the complete 2025 Transparency Scorecard at CRB Monitor

