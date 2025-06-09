Cork Protection and UKON Partner to Transform MSPs into Cyber Risk Advisors

Cork Protection and UKON announced a strategic partnership designed to elevate Managed Service Providers (MSPs) from IT support to boardroom-level advisors.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Cork Protection and UKON announced a strategic partnership designed to elevate Managed Service Providers (MSPs) from IT support to boardroom-level advisors. The collaboration brings together Cork's real-time cyber risk insights platform and UKON's cyber insurance marketplace to help MSPs quantify, communicate, and cover cyber risk-with confidence.

From Technical Operator to Strategic Cyber Risk Advisor.

For years, MSPs have been the first responders to cyber threats, yet often remain excluded from critical insurance and risk conversations. This partnership changes that. Now, MSPs can walk into the boardroom armed with clear, data-driven risk assessments from Cork and actionable insurance strategies from UKON-positioning them as strategic advisors in cyber risk management, not just IT support.

“At Cork, we are 100% focused on protecting Main Street and empowering the IT service providers that support modern cybersecurity. Businesses have the right to survive and thrive in the face of financial attacks from threat actors,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork.

What This Means for MSPs:

.See the risk: Cork's Active Risk Monitoring Platform delivers real-time visibility into cyber exposure.

.Quantify the risk: UKON turns those insights into underwriting-ready risk reports and tailored coverage options.

.Deliver the solution: Together, MSPs can recommend fixes, deliver financial protection, and build long-term trust.

Better Together

This partnership creates the connective tissue between cybersecurity, compliance, and cyber insurance. As threats evolve and insurance carriers demand better risk visibility, Cork and UKON are giving MSPs a better way to respond-one that turns complex insurance documents into simple, client-ready risk reports in minutes.

“In a fast-changing market, MSPs need more than tools. They need guidance. Better Together means Cork and UKON connecting the technology stack to the financial risk behind it, helping Cyber Risk Advisors guide clients from posture to protection. That's what powers a true cyber insurance marketplace,” said Cole Knuth, CEO of UKON.

MSPs can now:

.Offer real-time cyber risk visibility to manage human error

.Deliver tailored, matched insurance strategies

.Speak in terms business leaders understand

About Cork Protection

Cork is the super-connector for risk insights and financial protection for Managed Service Providers and the SMBs they serve. Cork delivers AI-enhanced solutions for cybersecurity and proactive risk management. By offering real-time visibility, flexible premiums, and a unique $500K cyber warranty, Cork empowers MSPs to safeguard their clients and become trusted business advisors. Learn more at .

About UKON

UKON is a cyber insurance marketplace that helps businesses assess risk, access coverage, and build resilience through embedded distribution and real-time underwriting. Designed for MSPs, agencies, and enterprise partners, UKON simplifies the insurance process with automated quoting, financial-grade risk intelligence, and direct access to top carriers. Vendor-agnostic and execution-focused, UKON is redefining how cyber insurance is delivered in today's digital economy. Learn more at .

