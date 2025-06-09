School Specialty Drastically Reduces Labor Costs And Improves Operational Efficiency By Implementing Labor Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) School Specialty has completed a labor management roll-out which has enhanced operational efficiency, improved service levels, & set up the company for growth.

- Bryce FrankNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a boutique Supply Chain consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, today announced that School Specialty , a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions, has successfully completed a comprehensive labor management roll-out. This project has enhanced operational efficiency, improved service levels, and positioned the company for future growth.The strategic initiative leveraged partnerships and technology to transform their peak season performance - during which they employ over 300 associates - and set the stage for future success. Key takeaways include approaches for reducing labor costs and improving productivity; insights into implementing reasonable expectancies for various job functions; and best practices for expanding labor management programs across multiple facilities.A key component of the transformation involved implementing new Best Practices to streamline operations. School Specialty and Alpine worked together to create Best Practices that focused on safety, consistency, accuracy, and performance. Once these were established, Alpine Engineers developed reasonable expectancies for each job function based on the Best Practices. This ensured that, going forward, the operation was measuring based on a better way to perform the work.Organizational Change Management (OCM) was another crucial aspect of the initiative. Alpine and School Specialty led comprehensive training that focused on roles & responsibilities, situational leadership, effective communication, communication styles, coaching, leading change, and effective routines. The OCM focus was crucial in enhancing School Specialty's culture and ensuring everyone was successful working in the new labor management environment."This transformation represents a pivotal investment in our future," said Bryce Frank, Greenville General Manager at School Specialty. "The labor management program allows us to work smarter, reduce inbound and outbound cycle times, and maintain our position as a trusted partner to America's educational institutions. Most importantly, it provides us with the tools and skill sets to grow while maintaining exceptional service levels."As a result, School Specialty has significantly reduced its variable labor spend, improved accuracy, enhanced labor efficiency, and improved employee engagement. The labor management program has also provided School Specialty with much needed performance visibility which is critical during their back-to-school peak season."The project's success stems from solid teamwork and a methodical approach," added Jim Chamberlain, Senior Managing Director at Alpine. "By carefully analyzing each job function, implementing new Best Practices, creating attainable goals, and coaching for success, School Specialty's team now has a roadmap to follow each and every day to ensure customer satisfaction and employee engagement."School Specialty will join Alpine at WERC to share their experience implementing LMS at their Greenville, WI distribution center. The session will take place on Tuesday, June 10 at 8:30 AM on the main stage. More information can be found on the WERC website. Schedule a meeting with Alpine here.About School Specialty, LLCWith a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the pre-K–12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development, and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.About Alpine Supply Chain SolutionsAlpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine's approach is unique. For more information, please visit: AlpineSupplyChain.

