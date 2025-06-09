Maharashtra 'Match Fixing' Claim: Rahul Gandhi Asks When Will Election Commission Hand Over Voter Rolls

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing election rigging controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 9 welcomed news reports that the Election Commission would release voter data for Maharashtra and Haryana legislative elections from 2009 to 2024. He said that it was a good first step and asked when will the commission hand over the data.

“Can the EC please announce the exact date by which this data will be handed over in a digital, machine-readable format?,” he said, in a post on X. He had earlier called upon the Election Commission to publish consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the most recent elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas of all states, including Maharashtra, saying that "telling the truth" will protect poll panel's credibility.

Rahul Gandhi vs Election Commission

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, referred to the ECI's response to his allegations concerning Maharashtra polls and said "releasing unsigned, evasive notes to intermediaries is not the way to respond to serious questions". "Dear EC, You are a Constitutional body. Releasing unsigned, evasive notes to intermediaries is not the way to respond to serious questions. If you have nothing to hide, answer the questions in my article and prove it by: Publishing consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls for the most recent elections to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas of all states, including Maharashtra. Releasing all post-5 pm CCTV footage from Maharashtra polling booths. Evasion won't protect your credibility. Telling the truth will," he had said in a post on X.

In response, ECI described Rahul Gandhi's Maharashtra election poll rigging as“unsubstantiated allegations.” "Unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are affront to the rule of law. The Election Commission had brought out all these facts in its reply to the INC on December 2024 itself, which is available on ECI's website. It appears that all these facts are completely being ignored while raising such issues again and again," it said. "Any misinformation being spread, by anyone, is not only a sign of disrespect towards the Law, but also brings disrepute to the thousands of representatives appointed by their own political party and demotivates lakhs of election staff who work untiringly and transparently during elections. After any unfavourable verdict by the voters, trying to defame the Election Commission by saying that it is compromised, is completely absurd," it added.

