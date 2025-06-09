Forgotten Fortune: Man Finds Rs 80 Crore JSW Shares After Three Decades

Luck can strike anyone at any time. A recent incident proves this perfectly. Here's what happened...

Anyone familiar with the share market will tell you to make long-term investments a habit. Market experts say that even if you invest small amounts over the years, you can earn huge profits. A recent incident stands as proof of this.

In 1990, a man bought some shares of JSW Steel for Rs 1 lakh. However, he didn't pay much attention to them. Over time, the value of the shares gradually increased. Recently, their value reached a whopping Rs 80 crore.

The man who bought JSW Steel shares for Rs 1 lakh in 1990 had thrown the related documents somewhere. Recently, his son found those documents and inquired about them. Currently, the value of those shares has reached an unimaginable Rs 80 crore. This post on social media is trending.

Many people are of the opinion that this example shows how important it is to be patient in the stock market. This is called the power of holding. Some responded that this is the magic of the share market. Another user commented that this was possible because the share he chose at that time was the right one.

JSW Steel Limited is a leading steel manufacturing company in India. Currently, its share value is approximately Rs 1,004.90. The company has a market capitalization of Rs 2.37 trillion. Its shares have been increasing from time to time, giving good returns to long-term investors.