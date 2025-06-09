Vance Backs Trump, Says Musk's Frustration Is Valid

J.D. Vance, the U.S. Vice President-in-waiting and a staunch ally of Donald Trump, defended Elon Musk's concerns over federal budget inefficiency while reaffirming his unwavering loyalty to the former president. His remarks were made during a podcast interview with American comedian Theo Von, released on Saturday, June 7.

Vance emphasized,“My loyalty will always be with the President,” referring to Trump, but also described Musk as an“incredible entrepreneur” whose views merit attention. He highlighted Musk's efforts to improve government operations through a proposed“Department of Government Efficiency.”

According to Vance, Musk's new initiative aims to tackle“corruption, waste, and abuse” within Washington's bureaucracy. However, he characterized Musk as an emotionally driven figure who has grown increasingly frustrated with federal inefficiencies.

Warning of the potential consequences of Musk's public criticisms, Vance said that attacking Trump would be“a big mistake” and might damage not just national interests but also Musk's own reputation and businesses.

Tensions between Trump and Musk escalated after Musk publicly opposed a key Republican economic package. In response, Trump criticized Musk's position, triggering a swift market reaction that led to a drop in Tesla's stock value.

The clash has drawn significant media and political attention, highlighting broader rifts within the conservative movement over the direction of fiscal policy and leadership dynamics.

Analysts say the episode underscores the delicate balancing act between loyalty to political figures and support for reform-driven corporate leadership. As the 2024 election approaches, such conflicts could shape both economic debates and voter sentiment across party lines.

