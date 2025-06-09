Bitnile, A Subsidiary Of Hyperscale Data, Now Accepts Nile Coin For Social Casino Gaming

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Bitnile, Inc., a next-generation online social gaming platform and a subsidiary of Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), today announced that it is now accepting Nile Coin (NILE) as a payment method for its“Nile Package,” which includes in-game currency known as Nile tokens (Tokens). Nile Coin, launched on the Solana Blockchain on May 3, 2025, introduces real-world utility to Bitnile's growing digital ecosystem.

The Nile tokens allow users to engage in a wide variety of social casino-style games on Bitnile, including slots, poker, and blackjack. While Tokens are not redeemable for cash or prizes, each Nile Package also comes with Nile sweeps coins (Coins)-which cannot be purchased separately. These Coins provide sweepstakes entries with chances to win real-world prizes or cryptocurrency equivalent to the purchase currency used.

“Nile Coin brings real utility to our gaming ecosystem, and we are excited to accept it on the Bitnile platform,” said Joe Spaziano, CEO of Bitnile.“We believe this step enhances user experience and offers greater flexibility and value to our community. Integrating Nile Coin and other cryptocurrencies into our platform is a major step in Bitnile's evolution.”

This initiative is part of a larger digital asset strategy led by Hyperscale Data, Inc., which is focused on combining blockchain, gaming, finance, and AI infrastructure under a single strategic umbrella. Bitnile plays a central role in this vision, acting as a hub for user engagement and utility for emerging digital assets like Nile Coin.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. is a diversified holding company operating through its subsidiaries in digital assets, AI infrastructure, and emerging technologies. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., runs a state-of-the-art data center that supports digital asset mining and high-performance computing. Another key subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (ACG), engages in a wide array of strategic investments and services across various industries, including software, defense, biotech, and hospitality.

Hyperscale Data is preparing for the divestiture of ACG, expected on or about December 31, 2025, following the issuance of Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock. Upon completion, Hyperscale Data will focus exclusively on operating data centers and supporting AI and blockchain technologies.

For the latest news and filings, please visit the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata or view filings on .

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially. For a full discussion of risk factors and disclaimers, please refer to Hyperscale Data's SEC filings, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, available at .

About Bitnile

Bitnile is an immersive online social gaming platform offering a dynamic range of casino-style games, from classic table games to modern slot experiences-all without the risk of real-money gambling. The platform promotes a safe, engaging environment and fosters a thriving community of players who enjoy competitive and casual gameplay alike. Whether you're a veteran gamer or a curious newcomer, Bitnile provides an exciting social gaming destination.

Website:

Telegram: