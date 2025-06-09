Dexterra Group Announces Expansion And Extension Of Credit Facility
The terms of the amended Facility reflects the Company's strong financial position, provides additional capacity and flexibility for the Company to execute on its capital allocation priorities, growth strategy, and to deliver long-term shareholder value.
"This expanded credit facility, secured on improved terms, reflects both the strength of our business and the confidence of our financial partners," says Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer. "The facility allows Dexterra to deliver our strategy while we remain committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet."
The Facility provides for an interest rate at bank prime plus 0.50% to 1.50% or the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average plus 1.50% to 2.50% which vary, according to the total Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of the Company.
About Dexterra
Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.
Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment