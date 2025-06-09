Dexterra Group Announces Expansion And Extension Of Credit Facility

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and its syndicate of lenders have executed an amendment to its existing revolving credit facility (the "Facility"). Under the amendment, the Facility size has been increased from $260 million to $425 million plus an uncommitted accordion of $150 million, and the term has been extended to four years, now maturing on September 7, 2029.

The terms of the amended Facility reflects the Company's strong financial position, provides additional capacity and flexibility for the Company to execute on its capital allocation priorities, growth strategy, and to deliver long-term shareholder value.

"This expanded credit facility, secured on improved terms, reflects both the strength of our business and the confidence of our financial partners," says Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer. "The facility allows Dexterra to deliver our strategy while we remain committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet."

The Facility provides for an interest rate at bank prime plus 0.50% to 1.50% or the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average plus 1.50% to 2.50% which vary, according to the total Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of the Company.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.