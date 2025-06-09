Lithuanian FM Arrives In Kyiv
As reported on Monday by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry , the head of the Lithuanian diplomatic service will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko.
During his visit, Budrys also plans to meet with the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, the meetings will also discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, priorities for military, diplomatic, financial, and humanitarian assistance, Ukraine's progress in the process of integration into the European Union, and measures to contain Russia.Read also: Gabrielius Landsbergis, ex-Foreign Minister of Lithuania
This is Budrys' third visit to Ukraine since taking office as Lithuanian Foreign Minister. He last visited Ukraine on April 1 this year.
As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda insists on the maximum scope of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
Photo: Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
