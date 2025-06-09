403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Rahul Sharma Expands Advanced Cardiology Services With Dual Clinics In Jaipur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, Rajasthan, June 2025 – Dr. Rahul Sharma, a highly experienced and respected cardiologist in Jaipur, has officially expanded his specialized heart care services across two well-equipped locations in the city: Fortis Escorts Hospital, Malviya Nagar, and Medinova Superspeciality Clinic, Shyam Nagar. This development is aimed at increasing accessibility to high-quality cardiac diagnosis and treatment for patients from various parts of the city and neighboring regions.
With over 20 years of hands-on clinical experience and medical qualifications including MBBS, DNB (Medicine), and DNB (Cardiology), Dr. Rahul Sharma is known for his comprehensive approach to treating heart conditions. His expertise spans across the management of myocardial infarction (heart attack), angina, arrhythmias, heart failure, high blood pressure, and left ventricular dysfunction.
Both clinics are now fully operational and offer modern cardiac facilities such as ECG, 2D Echocardiography, TMT (Treadmill Stress Test), Holter Monitoring, and pathology sample collection. Dr. Sharma also performs advanced procedures including coronary angiography, angioplasty, stent placement, and pacemaker implantation.
These centers are designed to serve both walk-in and referred patients with symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, fatigue, palpitations, swelling in the legs, and dizziness. Dr. Sharma emphasizes early diagnosis and timely treatment to prevent major cardiac events and improve overall heart health outcomes.
Operating with the motto“Excellence in Cardiac Care,” Dr. Rahul Sharma and his dedicated team ensure personalized attention, accurate diagnosis, and long-term management plans tailored to each patient's needs. Patients can now choose the clinic location most convenient to them, with affordable consultation fees starting at ?600.
Clinic Locations:
Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur
Medinova Superspeciality Clinic, H-7, Janpath, Shyam Nagar, near Dana Pani Hotel, Sodala, Jaipur – 302019
For consultation or appointment bookings, patients can contact +91-916376993553 or visit
With over 20 years of hands-on clinical experience and medical qualifications including MBBS, DNB (Medicine), and DNB (Cardiology), Dr. Rahul Sharma is known for his comprehensive approach to treating heart conditions. His expertise spans across the management of myocardial infarction (heart attack), angina, arrhythmias, heart failure, high blood pressure, and left ventricular dysfunction.
Both clinics are now fully operational and offer modern cardiac facilities such as ECG, 2D Echocardiography, TMT (Treadmill Stress Test), Holter Monitoring, and pathology sample collection. Dr. Sharma also performs advanced procedures including coronary angiography, angioplasty, stent placement, and pacemaker implantation.
These centers are designed to serve both walk-in and referred patients with symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, fatigue, palpitations, swelling in the legs, and dizziness. Dr. Sharma emphasizes early diagnosis and timely treatment to prevent major cardiac events and improve overall heart health outcomes.
Operating with the motto“Excellence in Cardiac Care,” Dr. Rahul Sharma and his dedicated team ensure personalized attention, accurate diagnosis, and long-term management plans tailored to each patient's needs. Patients can now choose the clinic location most convenient to them, with affordable consultation fees starting at ?600.
Clinic Locations:
Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur
Medinova Superspeciality Clinic, H-7, Janpath, Shyam Nagar, near Dana Pani Hotel, Sodala, Jaipur – 302019
For consultation or appointment bookings, patients can contact +91-916376993553 or visit
Company :-Jaipur Cardiologist
User :- Dr. Rahul Sharma
Email :...
Phone :-06376993553Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment