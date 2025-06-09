India Navy Deploys After Fire Onboard Container Ship
New Delhi: India deployed coastguard aircraft and a warship on Monday after a Singapore-flagged container ship caught fire off the southern coast, the defence ministry said.
Photographs taken by a coastguard plane showed a thick plume of billowing black smoke and containers that had been seemingly hurled up by a powerful explosion on board.
"Fire incident reported onboard Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503," India's defence ministry said in a statement, adding it had diverted a destroyer to aid the stricken boat.Read Also
-
Lewandowski to boycott national team under current coach
'Tennis the winner' as Alcaraz and Sinner set for enduring rivalry
Video: Donald Trump stumbles on Air Force One stairs, goes viral
Trump travel ban in effect, citizens from 12 nations barred from US
It said the 268-metre (879-foot) vessel caught fire some 78 nautical miles off Beypore port.
It did not give details of any rescue, but broadcaster NDTV reported that 18 of the 22 crew members had left the ship, citing an unnamed navy official.
Last month a Liberian-flagged container ship with hazardous cargo sunk off the coast of Kerala. The Indian navy rescued all 24 crew members.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment