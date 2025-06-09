Pepsico Announces Timing And Availability Of Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ) today announced that it will issue its second-quarter 2025 (ending June 14) financial results and other related information on Thursday, July 17, 2025 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at .



Press release and 10-Q at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT

Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jamie Caulfield, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit , and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED