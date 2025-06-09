First Orion Announces Industry-Leading SENTRY® Spoof Protection Solution Now Available Across All Major U.S. Mobile Carriers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communications, today announced that its call blocking solution, SENTRY ®, is now available across all major U.S. mobile carriers. SENTRY is the first solution that proactively prevents scammers from fraudulently spoofing a business's phone number and brand. Powered by First Orion's Call Authentication feature, the technology verifies a call's authenticity and identifies bad actors in real-time. By blocking malicious actors before calls ever reach a customer, SENTRY ensures that only legitimate calls from verified businesses get through to customers and non-authenticated calls are blocked, protecting phone numbers and brand reputation and maintaining consumer trust.

Scammers who impersonate businesses and government offices are consistently among the top frauds reported to the FTC, which led to approximately $2.95 billion in consumer losses in 2024. Consumers reported that imposter scams were the main way they were defrauded in 2023 , with the highest losses per person coming from phone scams. Top targets are businesses in the Financial, Insurance, and Healthcare sectors, which all handle sensitive personal information.

"Call spoofing scams are one of the most damaging and persistent forms of fraud in the U.S.," said Josh Whitehurst, Head of Product at First Orion. "SENTRY was built with this concern at its core - now that it is available across all three major carriers, we are providing enterprise-level spoof protection at an unprecedented scale while delivering peace of mind for businesses eager to take back control of their outbound calls and restore confidence in their brand's voice communication."

SENTRY Call Blocking integrates seamlessly with enterprise calling solutions via API and other secure and trusted communication methods. Using First Orion's Customer Portal, SENTRY also offers phone number management where call blocking can be applied programmatically to specific phone numbers or an enterprise's entire number inventory, even if the numbers are not in use. The portal archives calling data, including blocked and delivered calls, for easy reporting.

"As bad actors increasingly attempt to exploit vulnerabilities in voice channels to defraud customers, dependable identity verification to combat spoofing is more critical than ever," said Dan Thygesen, SVP T-Mobile Product, Partnerships & Growth, and head of Wholesale & Innovation. "T-Mobile's Network APIs tackle this threat head-on by enabling real-time call authentication, which helps stop spoofed calls before they reach consumers, protecting brand reputations and restoring consumer confidence."

To learn more about how SENTRY Call Blocking protects businesses, visit:

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call experience for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion .

Media contact:

Martin Levy for First Orion

[email protected]

SOURCE First Orion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED