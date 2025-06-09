WILSON SPORTING GOODS AND CAITLIN CLARK UNVEIL YEAR TWO SIGNATURE BASKETBALL COLLECTION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I love working with Wilson to create these signature basketballs, and I hope this collection helps to inspire young girls and boys to get out and play," says Caitlin Clark, 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. "I'm really excited about the designs because they share even more about me as a person and player."

The latest collection was developed by a team of women product designers at Wilson who collaborated closely with Caitlin throughout the process. They gathered key insights to create unique designs, highlighting the elements that keep Caitlin motivated and centered. The basketballs are available in a range of price points, offering more options to athletes and fans alike. The four new basketballs are titled Embrace, Aspire, Oasis and Envision:



EmbraceTM: Wilson's premium Evo NXT basketball, featuring a pattern within the Wilson script® and Evo NXT that was created by examining decibel-level data following Caitlin's biggest in-game plays. Measuring the intensity of the sound, and displaying it on the basketball, highlights how Caitlin feeds off the crowd support and allows it to fuel her play. All of this comes to life in a pastel color palette hand-picked by Cailtin.

Aspire : A UV basketball that, when hit with sunlight, changes color to reveal some of Caitlin's favorite inspirational messages and quotes, such as "dream big, keep going" and "you're going to be amazing because you are amazing." The deep red accents are inspired by Caitlin's WNBA team.

OasisTM : Developed using the official WNBA Basketball template, this design highlights white alternating panels with a unique pattern representative of Caitlin's happy places. The pattern contains silhouettes from golf course fairways and peaceful lake waves in a pastel colorway favored by Caitlin. EnvisionTM: An Outdoor basketball meant to inspire young athletes with its intricate yet subtle pattern that reads "DREAM BIG" in one of Caitlin's favorite shades of blue. Identifying the text within the labyrinth pattern symbolizes the importance of staying focused.

"Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, she is a cultural influence who has galvanized athletes and fans across the full spectrum of ages, genders and backgrounds in supporting women's sports," says David Picioski, Director of Global Marketing, Team Sports at Wilson. "We are proud to partner with Caitlin to continue furthering our mission of inspiring the next generation of athletes, and we are confident that this new collection will aid in that mission."

This Wilson x Caitlin Clark basketball line will be available online and in-stores at Wilson and key retailers starting Monday, June 23rd. For more information, please visit Wilson and follow @WilsonBasketball on social.

