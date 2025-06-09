Iglobal Radio Opens Its Platform To Independent Radio Stations Worldwide
"We believe independent radio is the heartbeat of culture, creativity, and local storytelling," said Founder/CEO Michael Bryant, of iGlobal Radio. "By opening our platform to independent stations, we're giving them the tools to reach international audiences and share their unique perspectives with the world."
Why Join iGlobal Radio?
-
Global Reach : Broadcast to listeners from every corner of the world
Multi-Platform Presence : Your station featured on iGlobal Radio's mobile app and website
Targeted Discovery : Listeners can search by country, genre, or language
Fan Engagement : Users can save favorite stations and receive updates
Free and Open : No cost for qualified stations to join the platform
Whether you're an indie hip hop station in Lagos, a jazz broadcaster in Paris, or a community news hub in São Paulo-iGlobal Radio offers a dynamic, borderless space to share your voice. iGlobal Radio is a division of iGlobal Media Group USA LLC.
About iGlobal Radio
iGlobal Radio is a global audio streaming platform built to celebrate cultural diversity and connect listeners with the sounds of the world. With thousands of stations available and growing daily, it is redefining how people access music, news, and radio programming across borders.
"You've heard of iHeart?"
"iGlobal is the next evolution - and we connect you."
iGlobal Media USA - We're not just playing the future of radio... We're streaming it.
Independent stations interested in joining can register at:
Media Contact:
Michael Bryant
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-747-207-2122 Ext 1010
Website:
SOURCE iGlobal Radio
Legal Disclaimer:
