A Bold New Twist: Auntie Anne's® Rolls Out Modernized New Store Design

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Balancing nostalgia with modern convenience, the fresh and unexpected store design is built to resonate with today's on-the-go snackers. Featuring a sleek, modular layout, dynamic signage and thoughtful brand details, the new design is deliberately crafted to cut through the visual clutter of today's retail environments. The space is brought to life through eye-catching materials, signature blue accents and fresh textures - infused with unique design elements such as the "naturally knotty" wall graphic and the twisted mural design, evoking the visual of Auntie Anne's iconic knotted and twisted pretzels.

Building on decades of visual evolution, from its original homespun logo and farmers market roots to the polished mall storefronts that introduced and utilized the signature pretzel halo until 2023, Auntie Anne's has consistently refreshed its brand to remain culturally relevant. The new identity, headlined by a sleeker pretzel logo, replaces the long-standing halo with a more contemporary look that aligns with the brand's fresh personality and evolving tone.

A Fresh Look for a Familiar Favorite

With visual remodels underway, and over 150 remodels scheduled for this year, the updated design embraces a flexible, future-ready layout that enhances every touchpoint of the guest journey. Key elements include:



Modern Brand Aesthetic: The refreshed color palette, updated materials and signage work in harmony with its new logo and bold brand voice to deliver a cohesive, contemporary experience. New design features include updated central fixtures – including dynamic wall graphics and a versatile rolling counter. Additionally, a signature "twist" mural and "Now Rolling" sign reinforce the hand-crafted freshness. The new branding takes guests to a bolder, more modern place, enticing the target Gen Z and Millennial demographics with vibrant blues, playful twists and a sleek logo that signifies a major evolution.

Purposeful Touchpoints: Thoughtfully positioned merchandise displays, frozen beverage machines and a clear view into the kitchen create a sense of transparency and excitement. Guests can watch the rolling process in real time, turning snack preparation into part of the experience.

Digitally Streamlined Operations: A prioritization of operational ease with smart digital menu layouts, clearly defined queuing paths and a dedicated mobile order pickup area to support growing off-premise demand.

Modular, Cost-Efficient Design and Flexible Formats: Durable materials and modular construction keep buildout costs low while ensuring long-term quality. Designed for inline, streetside and non-traditional spaces, the new design offers scalable options that reduce investment and speed up market entry. Standardized Equipment & Support: Through the strength of the unified GoTo Foods platform, Auntie Anne's benefits from streamlined equipment recommendations and vendor relationships that support consistency and operational efficiency across locations.

Empowering Franchisee Success

As Auntie Anne's continues to innovate to maintain its dominant position in the snack category, the brand remains committed to strategic franchise growth, leveraging its 1,150-plus unit footprint (as of 12/29/2024) and strong business model to deliver long-term value for its operators. To prioritize franchisee profitability, the brand is introducing limited time streetside development incentives for new co-branding franchise agreements signed by December 15, 2025.

"This modernized design is a reflection of how we're evolving to meet our guests wherever they are, while offering franchisees the flexibility, scalability and operational efficiency they need to be successful," said Michael Freeman, President of Brands, GoTo Foods. "Our bold new look, featuring vibrant blues, playful twists and a sleek logo, signifies a major evolution in our visual identity, ensuring we remain culturally relevant and enticing to our target Gen Z and Millennial demographics. As consumers are engaging with Auntie Anne's in more ways than ever before, we're building a brand experience that's adaptable, future-ready and deeply connected to how people snack and dine today."

From limited-time menu offerings that push the boundaries of sweet and savory to pop culture partnerships that reinforce its category leadership, Auntie Anne's continues to evolve to resonate with new generations of consumers. Recent hits like OREO® Topped Nuggets, Dip n' Sip tumbler trend-inspired pairings, and unique collabs with brands like Hidden Valley® Ranch and Spirit Halloween® reflect its bold, playful approach to snacking.

These initiatives are aligned with the refreshed store design and branding updates, creating a cohesive and contemporary brand experience aimed at deepening cultural relevance and resonating with Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Together with the modernized store design, Auntie Anne's ensures a unified strategy that highlights its adaptability and innovation.

About Auntie Anne's®

Auntie Anne's® was founded in 1988 and is known for mixing, twisting, and baking pretzels to golden brown perfection in full view of guests. The stores can be found in malls, outlet centers, universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases and food trucks. As of March 30, 2025, there are more than 2,000 locations in 49 states and 25 countries and territories. Fans can now order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup and catering through the Pretzel Perks app. Join Auntie Anne's rewards for special offers. For more information, visit auntieannes , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based platform company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of March 30, 2025, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 6,900 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and over 65 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience for the second consecutive year.

