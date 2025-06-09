In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Automotive Catalyst Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Recently, the automotive catalyst market has been making strong strides. It will grow from $18.13 billion in 2024 to $19.16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of the automotive industry, increased environmental awareness, stringent emission regulations, and economic development.

What Is The Forecast For The Automotive Catalyst Market?

The automotive catalyst market is expected to maintain its robust growth in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach $24.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. Factors driving growth in the forecast period include increasing vehicle production, adoption of electric vehicles, escalating global urbanization, expanding per capita disposable income, and government support.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers And Trends In The Automotive Catalyst Market?

Government initiatives on emissions are further fuelling the growth of the automotive catalyst market. The Indian government, for instance, is ramping up its efforts to curtail emissions into the atmosphere. Implementing various types of catalysts, such as noble metal, base metal, and transition metal catalysts in automobile exhaust gas emissions controls, the governmental initiatives are causing a surge in market growth.

Who Are the Major Players in the Automotive Catalyst Market ?

Companies driving the automotive catalyst market include BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Umicore N.V., Tenneco Inc., Clean Diesel Technologies Inc., Cummins Inc., Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd., Clariant, Cataler Corporation, Interkat Catalyst GmbH, Heraeus Precious Metals GmbH & Co. KG, DCL International Inc., Solvay S.A, Eberspcher, N.E. CHEMCAT CORPORATION, Klarius Products Ltd., CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., IBIDEN Co. Ltd., Sinocat Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Haldor Topsoe A/S, among others.

What Key Technological Advancements Are Shaping the Automotive Catalyst Market?

The automotive catalyst market is benefiting from technological advancements. For example, in December 2023, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions launched Verdium, which enables customers to verify the carbon reduction associated with recycled platinum group metals PGMs. This innovation significantly reduced carbon emissions with one kilogram of Verdium saving over 30 metric tons of carbon compared to traditional mined materials.

What Are The Automotive Catalyst Market Segmentation In The Automotive Catalyst Market ?

The market report includes data segmented by:

1 Product: Two-Way Catalytic Converter, Three-Way Catalytic Converter, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst

2 Raw Material: Rhodium, Platinum, Palladium

3 Application: Heavy-Duty Vehicle, Light-Duty Vehicle, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 Two-Way Catalytic Converter: Oxidation Catalytic Converters, Reduction Catalytic Converters

2 Three-Way Catalytic Converter: Gasoline Three-Way Catalytic Converters, Diesel Three-Way Catalytic Converters

3 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst: Passive Diesel Oxidation Catalysts, Active Diesel Oxidation Catalysts

What Are The Automotive Catalyst Market Regional Insights?

In 2024, Europe held the largest share in the automotive catalyst market, however, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report analyzes all the pivotal regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

