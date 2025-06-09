GCC Furniture Market Size To Hit USD 28.3 Billion By 2033 With A 7.2% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The GCC furniture market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2025-2033.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GCC Furniture Market OverviewBase Year: 2024Historical Years: 2019-2024Forecast Years: 2025-2033Market Growth Rate: 7.2% (2025-2033)The region's furniture industry is thriving. Urbanization is rising, lifestyles are changing, and demand for modern interiors is growing. Increasing construction activities and hospitality developments are further fueling market expansion. According to IMARC Group, the GCC furniture market size reached USD 15.3 billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2025-2033.Download a sample copy of the Report:GCC Furniture Industry Trends and Drivers:The GCC furniture market is changing fast. New consumer preferences and urban growth drive this shift. Modern living raises the need for multifunctional and space-saving furniture. This is especially true for small urban homes. Popular choices are modular designs, such as foldable tables and convertible sofas. They provide both versatility and practicality. E-commerce is changing how we shop. Online platforms offer many customizable options and competitive prices. This digital shift comes with a focus on style. Buyers want furniture that blends function and modern design. Social media sets trends. Consumers look to global design movements, especially minimalist and Scandinavian styles, for inspiration. The hospitality sector affects the market. Luxury hotels and restaurants invest in stunning pieces. They do this to improve guest experiences. Sustainability is key now. Eco-conscious shoppers prefer furniture made from recycled materials or responsibly sourced wood. Manufacturers are responding by adopting green practices, including low-emission production processes. Government programs that support tourism and real estate help growth. They create opportunities in both residential and commercial furniture markets.A new trend in the GCC furniture market blends technology with cultural design. Smart furniture with wireless charging and IoT connectivity attracts tech-savvy buyers. They want convenience. This trend matches the region's smart city goals. Homes and offices are built for efficiency. People really value furniture that reflects cultural heritage. Artisans blend classic Arabian motifs, such as geometric patterns and detailed carvings, with modern designs. This fusion appeals to both locals and expatriates, creating a unique market niche. The commercial sector, like offices and schools, boosts the need for ergonomic furniture. This furniture helps improve employee well-being and productivity. Retailers are changing by providing custom options. This lets customers personalize furniture to fit their needs. Brands must shine in a tough market. They do this with quality craftsmanship and clever marketing. Many collaborate with regional designers to create exclusive collections. The furniture industry in the GCC is lively and diverse. Buy Full Report:GCC Furniture Industry Segmentation:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:Breakup by Material:● Metal● Wood● Plastic● Glass● OthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:● Supermarkets and Hypermarkets● Specialty stores● Online stores● OthersBreakup by End Use:● Residential● CommercialBreakup by Country:● Saudi Arabia● UAE● Qatar● Bahrain● Kuwait● OmanCompetitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined, along with the profiles of the key players. 