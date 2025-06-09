Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market Size To Reach USD 207 Billion By 2033 Exhibiting CAGR Of 5.28%

Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market

Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.28% during 2025-2033

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, SAUDI ARABIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market OverviewBase Year: 2024Historical Years: 2019–2024Forecast Years: 2025–2033Market Growth Rate: 5.28% (2025–2033)Saudi Arabia's agriculture market is evolving with the adoption of advanced irrigation techniques and sustainable farming practices. Government support and technology integration are driving productivity amid limited water resources. Saudi Arabia agriculture market size reached USD 130 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 207 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.28% during 2025-2033.Grab a sample PDF of this report:Saudi Arabia Agriculture Industry Trends and Drive:Sustainable farming and food security targets are fueling Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market with hydroponics, vertical farming, and precision agriculture gaining traction in major urban areas like Ryiadh, and Jeddah. New smart irrigation systems and drought-resilient crops will permit efficient water use and bolster the production of crops like dates, grains, and vegetables. Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market uses government subsidies and agtech investments while incorporating IoT technology for instant crop monitoring and yield increases. Digital marketplaces are connecting farmers to consumers while social media encourages organic and locally grown produce to grow consumer demand. Urban agribusinesses raise high-value crops while rural farms grow more staple crops. There have been concerted efforts to establish better food safety regulatory standards, however, there are still challenges regarding water and labor shortages that require automation. Diligent effort is being made to develop strategic partnerships with international agtech companies to using technology farms to introduce new farming regimes with sustainable agriculture focus. Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market is well on its way to becoming an anchor for sustainable agriculture both regionally and internationally.Export potential and rural economic development are driving Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market, with greenhouse growing and biotechnology investments promoting domestic and regional demand. Aquaponics and solar and solar irrigation is becoming increasingly popular among many producers, largely due its new legislation supporting ecologically sound practices. Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market is turning to e-commerce to exploit the trend of direct to consumer for produce, the risk is that the e-commerce consumer trends may develop in rural sectors, where infrastructure gaps to market existing produce make economies of scale nearly impossible. Social media influencers and agricultural fairs are driving the farm-to-table concept to consumers and establishing trust about agricultural inputs used to produce and manage their food.Buy Full Report:Saudi Arabia Agriculture Industry Report Segmentation:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:Breakup by Type:● Food Crops/Cereals● Fruits● Vegetables● Oilseeds and PulsesBreakup by Region:● Northern and Central Region● Western Region● Eastern Region● Southern RegionExplore full report with table of contents:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.Key highlights of the Report:● Market Performance (2019-2024)● Market Outlook (2025-2033)● COVID-19 Impact on the Market● Porter's Five Forces Analysis● Strategic Recommendations● Historical, Current and Future Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success Factors● SWOT Analysis● Structure of the Market● Value Chain Analysis● Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Other Related Reports By IMARC Group:Saudi Arabia Data Center Services Market:Saudi Arabia Watch Market:Saudi Arabia Smart Card Market:Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicle Market:Saudi Arabia Generative Ai Market:About Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.Contact Us:IMARC Group134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: ...Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-631-791-1145

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.