Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Market Size To Surpass US$ 5,925.7 Million By 2033 With A 15.87% CAGR

Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Market

The Saudi Arabia online grocery market size reached USD 1,543.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to hit USD 5,925.7 Million by 2033, with a CAGR of 15.87%.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Market OverviewBase Year: 2024Historical Years: 2019-2024Forecast Years: 2025-2033Market Growth Rate: 15.87% (2025-2033)The online grocery market in Saudi Arabia is rapidly evolving, driven by rising internet penetration, changing consumer lifestyles, and a growing demand for convenience. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The Saudi Arabia online grocery market size was valued at USD 1,543.7 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 5,925.7 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.87% from 2025-2033.Grab a sample PDF of this report:Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Industry Trends and Drivers:The rise of online grocery shopping in Saudi Arabia has been extraordinary, driven by a highly digital society, the proliferation of smartphones, and the increasing urbanization of the Kingdom. Consumers have redirect their attention to convenience shopping solutions for online grocery shopping, as they offer a large amount of products appealing to households (e.g. fresh produce, dried goods, household products, etc.) The growing number of e-commerce companies, including local competitors, along with the expanded reach of global customers, have led to structural changes of significant change in logistics, including developments such as same day delivery and subscription services. Saudi Arabia's economic and government initiatives for Growth, including Vision 2030 promote digital transformation which is relevant to all parts of society. Vision 2030, stimulating investment in logistics and technical infrastructures dovetailed with an increased use of contactless payments and frictionless user experiences; has made online grocery shopping a standard practice in many households in KSA.Prioritizing convenience and variety, consumers in Saudi Arabia are reshaping grocery shopping and accelerating the growth of the online grocery market. Younger groups like millennials and Gen Z are utilizing digital platforms for their simplicity of use and overall time savings. Retailers are enhancing their user experience through the addition of features like personalized recommendations, loyalty programs, and environmentally friendly packaging. Using AI and data analytics is helping retailers keep and sell more fresh inventory while also predicting inventory and customer demand. Grocery retailers are also strengthening their partnerships with local farms and suppliers to provide customers with high-quality local options, strengthening their credibility. The increase in reliability of online platforms will continue the expansion of the online grocery community, thus reshaping that of traditional grocery shopping habits.Buy Full Report:Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Industry Segmentation:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:Analysis by Product Type:● Vegetables and Fruits● Dairy Products● Staples and Cooking Essentials● Snacks● Meat and Seafood● OthersAnalysis by Business Model:● Pure Marketplace● Hybrid Marketplace● OthersAnalysis by Platform:● Web-Based● App-BasedAnalysis by Purchase Type:● One-Time● SubscriptionRegional Analysis:● Northern and Central Region● Western Region● Eastern Region● Southern RegionCompetitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.Explore full report with table of contents:Key highlights of the Report:● Market Performance (2019-2024)● Market Outlook (2025-2033)● COVID-19 Impact on the Market● Porter's Five Forces Analysis● Strategic Recommendations● Historical, Current and Future Market Trends● Market Drivers and Success Factors● SWOT Analysis● Structure of the Market● Value Chain Analysis● Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Explore full report with table of contents:Saudi Arabia Data Center Market:Saudi Arabia Solar Energy Storage Market:Saudi Arabia Sports Betting Market:Saudi Arabia Warehouse Market:Saudi Arabia E-Commerce Shipping Market:About Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.Contact Us:IMARC Group134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: ...Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-631-791-1145

