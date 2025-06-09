Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market Size To Surpass US$ 130.8 Billion By 2033 With A 6.9% CAGR

Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market

The Saudi Arabia residential real estate market size reached USD 71.8 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach USD 130.8 Billion by 2033.

Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market OverviewBase Year: 2024Historical Years: 2019-2024Forecast Years: 2025-2033Market Growth Rate: 6.9% (2025-2033)The residential real estate market in Saudi Arabia is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by rapid urban development, evolving lifestyle preferences, and strong government initiatives aimed at boosting home ownership across the Kingdom. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, Saudi Arabia residential real estate market size reached USD 71.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 130.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2025-2033.Grab a sample PDF of this report:Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Industry Trends and Drivers:The residential real estate market in Saudi Arabia is entering a phase of dynamic growth that is supported by population growth, urban expansion, and the government's significant initiatives to increase homeownership. The national Vision 2030 agenda has begun to emphasize sustainable housing opportunities for citizens, resulting in many housing initiatives, and significant urban developments which have included the establishment of new cities, integrated housing communities, and affordable housing. There is a variety of new types of residential development coming to the market, a range which includes luxury villa developments and gated communities to affordable apartments specifically targeted towards young professionals and small families. This diversity is servicing a mix of demographic groups, increasing both supply and demand in all price segments.Modernization and lifestyle changes are affecting purchasing preferences in the Saudi residential real estate sector. Many buyers want to have properties that offer smart home features, energy efficiency, and amenities such as parks, schools, and retail centers. In addition to buyers' preferences for technology accessible homes, demand from buyers encouraging developers to include technology in their project solutions and accessible community features in designs. Private developers and foreign investors (who are impacting supply in, and accessibility to, the market and decreasing buyer risk by lacking local memorable experience barriers) are also increasing competitiveness and enhancing the market quality and innovation. Financing has become much more competitive and banks and financing institutions are each offering attractive mortgage solutions that are directly marketed to different income levels. Thus, financing has become more accessible for customers. All of these factors, and more accessibility of regulations, have supported mindset confidence and future long term growth in the residential property market.Buy Full Report:Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Industry Segmentation:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:Breakup by Type:● Condominiums and Apartments● Villas and Landed HousesBreakup by Region:● Northern and Central Region● Western Region● Eastern Region● Southern RegionCompetitive Landscape:● Jabal Omar Development Company● Al sedan Holding Company● Emaar Properties PJSC● Sedco Development● Abdul Latif Jameel Property Company Limited● Christie's International Real Estate● Coldwell Banker● Al Habtoor Group L.L.CExplore full report with table of contents:Key highlights of the Report:● Market Performance (2019-2024)● Market Outlook (2025-2033)● COVID-19 Impact on the Market● Porter's Five Forces Analysis● Strategic Recommendations● Historical, Current and Future Market Trends● Market Drivers and Success Factors● SWOT Analysis● Structure of the Market● Value Chain Analysis● Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group:Saudi Arabia Ict Market:Saudi Arabia Laptop Market:Saudi Arabia Diaper Market:Saudi Arabia Real Estate Market:Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market:

