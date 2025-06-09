All Eyes On Indie: Endix 2025 Wraps With Innovation And Impact

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Endix 2025 Showcase has officially wrapped, continuing a revolution in the gaming expo space. With a format that's entirely digital and free to attend, Endix isn't just accessible, it's reimagining what inclusive events look like. This year brought together indie developers, publishers, and content creators from around the world as part of a massive two-day event.Without the cost or gatekeeping of traditional expos, creators from a wide range of backgrounds had space to share their stories, and audiences had the freedom to discover new titles on their own terms, all for free. With 40 content creators in attendance and 350,000 views garnered, attendees weren't just watching the event; they were part of it.Over 20 specially created bespoke booths saw studios, indie devs, and publishers like Raw Fury, Selecta Play, and HypeTrain Digital use the platform to showcase their games and connect with communities, and companies like AMD curated brand moments that didn't feel like advertising.Much of the media response focused on that balance: professional without being cold, digital without losing warmth. The showcase's layout and presentation style made it easy to follow, even as it introduced dozens of projects from across genres and regions. The coverage reflected it with press around the world praising Endix for being both engaging and grounded, with an approach that made space for more voices.Check out what Vice , The Nerd Stash , and Loot Level Chill had to say about this year's showcase.Endix is building a space that plays by different rules. A space for everyone that's welcoming, where developers don't need industry connections to be seen, and players don't need tickets or travel budgets to take part. By removing physical, financial, and cultural barriers, Endix is opening the door to creators and communities that are often overlooked by traditional expos. The most exciting part of the showcase isn't just the games, it's the people behind them, and the people playing them.We look forward to joining you at Endix 2026.About EndixCreated in partnership with Heaven Media, Endix is a fully digital, global gaming showcase offering developers and publishers a new way to connect with fans, creators, and the industry.

