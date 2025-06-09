Nutriband Announces U.S. Patent Issued For Its Transdermal Abuse Deterrent Technology

AVERSATM transdermal abuse deterrent technology is protected by a broad international intellectual property portfolio with patents issued in 46 countries including the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued patent number 12,318,492 on June 3, 2025, entitled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems."

The issuance of this patent further expands Nutriband's intellectual property protection in the United States for its portfolio of abuse deterrent transdermal products based on its proprietary AversaTM abuse deterrent technology. This technology can be incorporated into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The AVERSATM abuse deterrent technology is protected by a broad international intellectual property portfolio with patents issued in 46 countries including the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

Nutriband's lead product under development is AversaTM Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system, with the potential to become the first abuse deterrent pain patch on the market with peak annual US sales estimated to be$80 million to $200 million.1

About AVERSATM Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSATM abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSATM technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ''believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K and 10-Q's, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

