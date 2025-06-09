Greece Social Commerce Market Databook 2025, With Focus On Tomigo, Greeks.Social, Broombids, Facebook And Instagram
Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to offering.
The social commerce market in Greece is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$2.94 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in Greece experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 17.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 2.63 billion to approximately USD 4.21 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Greece, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
It breaks down market opportunities in the social commerce sector by type of domestic vs cross-border, type of social platform, type of payment method, business model, end-use consumer segment, and type of city. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Facebook Instagram Tomigo Broombids
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Greece. Below is a summary of key market segments.
Greece Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030
Greece Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030
Greece Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030
- Clothing & Footwear Beauty and Personal Care Food & Grocery Appliances and Electronics Home Improvement Travel Hospitality
Greece Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2021-2030
- B2B B2C C2C
Greece Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2021-2030
- Mobile Desktop
Greece Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030
- Domestic Cross Border
Greece Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030
- Tier-1 Cities Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities
Greece Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2021-2030
- Credit Card Debit Card Bank Transfer Prepaid Card Digital & Mobile Wallet Other Digital Payment Cash
Greece Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce Social Network-Led Commerce Social Reselling Group Buying Product Review Platforms
Greece Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2024
- By Age By Income Level By Gender
Greece Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2024
